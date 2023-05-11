SC turns down PTI pleas against IHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition challenging the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest was legal.

Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday approached the apex court against the IHC’s verdict. However, the Registrar’s Office raised objections on it that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum, adding that he could file an intra-court appeal. It further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to the media persons inside the SC premises claimed: “The petition against Imran Khan’s arrest has been numbered and will be scheduled for hearing soon.”

The PTI has prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the IHC’s order and after hearing the parties the warrant dated May 01, 2023, issued by the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) be declared void and also direct the authorities to release Imran Khan, forthwith, in the interest of justice.

Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq, a day ago (Tuesday), had declared that Imran Khan’s arrest from the court’s premises was carried out legally.

The court also issued notices to the secretary interior and the inspector-general of Islamabad police for contempt of court. The court also issued instructions to the registrar to lodge an FIR, and to submit a report on the inquiry by May 16.

A heavy contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief from the IHC premises when he came to the court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. As he was in the process of fingerprints the Rangers entered the room and took him into custody.

Fawad Chaudhary claimed: “As soon as Imran Khan was arrested, a legal and constitutional crisis was created in the country.” An economic crisis would also arise in the country. “Bloomberg reported that the arrest of Imran Khan will increase the risk of default,” he added.

The PTI leader then said that arson and violence were not the way of PTI and that they could not “afford” to set buildings on fire.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal from the NAB money laundering case, Fawad said: “Yesterday, Imran Khan was arrested for creating a free university for the poor, and today, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted in a money laundering case”.

He slammed the federal government for “playing” with national security and attempting to create a terrible division in Pakistan and said government activists were provoking violence in PTI protests.

He then said that if the top judge’s orders had “no validity”, the courts should be closed.

Fawad further requested the PTI protestors to remain peaceful, adding: “Pakistan has the worst censorship on media. My message to PTI workers is that the army, police, and agencies are our own. Protestors should stay calm.”

The leadership of the PTI movement is now in the hands of the people, Fawad said, adding that young people and women consider Khan to be their only leader.

