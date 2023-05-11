CM takes steps to deal with post-IK arrest situation

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at his office aimed at maintaining peace and law & order in the province.

During the meeting, several key decisions were taken, including the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants. To ensure public safety in district Mianwali, the army has been summoned. Additionally, security measures will be increased at sensitive locations, and cases will be filed against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

As a precautionary measure, colleges and universities, throughout Punjab, will be closed for the next two days, while medical colleges will remain open.

The caretaker CM emphasized that anyone who attacked the State of Pakistan would be punished and sought a report on the damages caused by incidents of arson. The government will take strict legal action against those who attack public and private property, he added.

The CM promised to take necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and maintain law and order in the province.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail, with IG police Usman Anwar providing a briefing on incidents of rioting, arson, and attacks on police.

Information Minister Amir Mir, ACS, ACS (Home), secretary law, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, commissioner & DC Lahore, and others, attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

Moreover, the CM visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines, where he actively monitored the city’s situation using CCTV cameras. He utilized the digital wall to assess the overall security situation in the provincial metropolis. During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi gave instructions to the IG police regarding maintaining peace and security.

Kamran Khan, the Managing Director of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, shared that miscreants had targeted and damaged over 30 CCTV cameras and other essential equipment at 15 different locations across the city.

In addition to the caretaker CM and the IG police, several other high-ranking officials were present during the visit, including the Additional Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), the Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore.

