EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports reach 26.49m tonnes

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 26.49 million tonnes by May 7, up 11% compared with 23.87 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.45 million tonnes, down 19% from 6.72 million a year ago.

EU maize imports were at 23.22 million tonnes, 67% higher than a year-earlier 13.89 million.

Soft wheat imports were at 7.67 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports had reached 1.85 million tonnes, up 120% on year.

EU cereal imports rose following a drought-hit harvest last year and amid an influx of grain from Ukraine that has led to temporary restrictions for shipments to eastern EU countries. The EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.33 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.73 million, Germany with 3.21 million, Poland with 2.59 million and Lithuania with 2.44 million.