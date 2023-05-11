Pakistani-Americans urge govt to abide by constitution

KARACHI: On Monday May 08th 2023, Congresswoman Maxine Waters held a zoom call with former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Adnan U Khan President Council of Pakistan and Ambassador Dr Salman Ahmad.

Pakistani Diaspora across United States has been calling their elected officials, members of United States Congress and United States Senate asking for their help and support to address issues in Pakistan that span from human rights violations against American citizens, British citizens, Pakistani citizens and journalists being killed, tortured and jailed. Pakistan government is violating it’s own constitution of Pakistan.

Judgments and rulings of the Supreme Court being rejected by the ruling parties and Government of Pakistan. The Pakistani Diaspora is one of the most influential groups of Pakistani American Citizens who have always lobbied United States elected officials to support and help Pakistan.

The Pakistani Diaspora has parted their ways from current Pakistani establishment and PDM Government. They are summoning the help of United States lawmakers to address issues that they see are dismantling Pakistan and it’s democracy.

As it is being reported Capital Hill in Washington D.C is flooded by calls of Pakistani Diaspora asking for their help as political leaders in opposition parties are being jailed in Pakistan along with anyone who has voiced their opinion against Pakistan’s establishment and Government. Pakistani Americans themselves are avoiding travelling to Pakistan because of the danger to them and their families in Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s security is a major concern for Pakistani Diaspora and they request United States Government and Government of Pakistan to see that Imran Khan faces no harm and no further assassination attempt’s on his life.

If any harm comes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan we request full United States sanctions against all those responsible for the repeated attacks on Imran Khan former Prime Minister.

Pakistani Americans are asking Government of Pakistan to abide by the constitution. Pakistani Americans ask Government of Pakistan to hold fair and free elections in Pakistan as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled according to the constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistani Diaspora asks for all human right violations to be halted against all citizens and Pakistani Diaspora. Journalists should have freedom of speech without any retaliation. Political rallies and political campaigns should be allowed without tear gassing, arrests and police brutality.

American citizens visiting Pakistan should not be jailed, tortured or threatened because to their party affiliation, social media statements and opinions. Ambassador Dr Salman Ahmed an American citizen was arrested and faced much brutality and threats while in custody in Pakistan and have death threats hanging over his head.

