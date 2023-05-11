Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 5.06143 4.81486 5.06143 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.10571 5.09386 5.10571 0.84314
Libor 3 Month 5.33914 5.33629 5.33914 1.39986
Libor 6 Month 5.38986 5.43286 5.49986 1.93200
Libor 1 Year 5.29800 5.43529 5.88071 2.58829
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
