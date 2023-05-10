PM Shehbaz says PTI's violent protests following Imran's arrest 'unforgivable crimes'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised PTI leadership and workers’ actions following Imran Khan’s arrest, saying that the violent protests being led by the party amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.” He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations, Aaj News reported.

PM Shehbaz’s address to the nation comes a day after Imran Khan’s arrest which set off skirmishes between his supporters and police in several cities that left several people dead.

The premier began his address by saying that Pakistan’s political history had been “very bitter”.

He said that the real role and responsibility of political leadership is to not allow their workers to “trespass legal boundaries.”

“As a political worker, we can’t express happiness on any arrest. This is indeed a bitter moment of life through which we have passed,” he said.

The prime minister said “terrorists and elements who are enemies of the state” should immediately stop their “anti-state activities”, warning that the “miscreants” would otherwise be dealt with a heavy hand.

“They will be given an exemplary punishment,” the premier warned.

PM Shehbaz has said that “all evidence” is present for the Al-Qadir Trust case against PTI Chairman, adding that Imran is the first beneficiary of the amended NAB law.

The premier’s address comes hours after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, a statement that comes a day after the protest of PTI workers targeted “army property and installations” in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the military’s media affairs wing said in a strongly-worded statement.

The ISPR added that Imran was arrested from the Islamabad High Court “in line with the NAB statement and law”.

“Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while anti-army slogans were raised.”

The ISPR stressed that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives, and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

“This is an example of hypocrisy,” the statement added.

Pakistan saw massive protests on Tuesday, with army installations being targeted in multiple cities. Videos shared on social media showed citizens, in response to PTI chief Imran’s arrest, damaging vehicles and property.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior authorised the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law and order in the province, after the government also moved to curtail access to social media.