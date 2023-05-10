AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
May 10, 2023
EU decision clearing $69bn Microsoft, Activision deal expected May 15

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 06:38pm


BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision next week, with May 15 as the likeliest date, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission’s imminent clearance comes nearly three weeks after the UK competition authority blocked the deal, the biggest-ever deal in gaming, over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

UK blocks Microsoft $69bn Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

The EU antitrust enforcer is expected to clear the acquisition after Microsoft agreed to licensing deals with cloud streaming rivals including Nvidia, Ukraine’s Boosteroid and Japan’s Ubitus, other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March.

It also has agreements with Nintendo and U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world’s largest video game distribution platform, Steam, to bring Activision’s Call of Duty to their gaming platforms should the acquisition go through.

Amazon, Microsoft cloud services face UK antitrust probe

The Commission, which has set a May 22 deadline for its decision, declined to comment.

Japan approved the takeover in March while the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block it.

