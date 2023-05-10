AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
Bilal Ali advances solo career with new single ‘Har Qadam’

BR Life & Style Published 10 May, 2023 06:18pm
After several chart-topping hits with ‘Kashmir the band’, and venturing into solo projects, singer-songwriter Bilal Ali has released a new single, ‘Har Qadam’.

A feel-good, melodic song, ‘Har Qadam’ posits a message about the unpredictability of life and the realisation to let go and let life take its course.

The lyrics have been composed by Ali and reflects on challenges and how one adapts to them.

According to a press release, ‘Har Qadam’ captures the essence of Ali’s journey as an artist, displaying his ability to blend contemporary music with retro synth-pop influences,

“The song is about planning every step for yourself and then realising life will always find its own way. It’s about realising that that’s okay,” Ali said.

“Despite counting the steps I had to take to reach where I needed to, I felt my feet kept falling somewhere else with time running out. The sand in the hourglass ran out before I reached my destination.

“The Tetris game I had been playing kept being filled with the wrong pieces although I was selecting all the right ones. That’s how I felt when I wrote the song,” he added.

Ali hopes that his fans will be inspired by the song and find comfort in knowing that regardless of the flaws in their plans, life will always find a way.

“The first part of ‘Har Qadam’ talks about that feeling, the rest acknowledges that the clock expires,” he concluded.

Composed by Ali and Zahid Qureshi and mixed by Adeel Tahir, the song was then mastered and finished by music industry veteran, Tom Waltz, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Ali has previously dabbled in solo tracks with with ‘Nazaray’, ‘6 Mahine’, and ‘Saath’.

‘Har Qadam’ is now available to stream on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

