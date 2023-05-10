AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares edge higher amid earnings rush; eye on key US data

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 05:01pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday as investors parsed through a slate of major corporate earnings and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.27% higher at 18,315.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.29% to 61,940.20. The benchmarks swung between gains of 0.3% and losses of 0.3% during the session.

High-weightage financials led gains in the Nifty, reversing intraday losses to end 0.32% higher. Fast-moving consumer goods index gained over 0.5%.

“Investors have resorted to selective profit-taking after a sharp spike in the recent sessions,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

“The Nifty 50 has formed a small bearish candle in the daily charts, which indicates indecisiveness.”

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

Meanwhile, global equities declined ahead of U.S. consumer prices data and on disappointing company forecasts. Investors will focus on U.S. inflation data for potential cues into the Federal Reserve’s future rate-hike path. Asian markets were subdued.

Among individual stocks, private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd rose nearly 3% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer after global brokerage UBS upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”, citing stable operating metrics.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd jumped over 5% after the company reported a rise in quarterly profit.

Agri-business firm Godrej Agrovet Ltd lost 3.57% after posting a 75% slide in net profit.

Shares of PTC India Ltd and PTC India Financial Services Ltd lost 0.16% and 4.50%, respectively, after Reuters reported that the market regulator issued legal notices to the firms, demanding explanations for alleged lapses in corporate governance.

On the earnings front, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among companies scheduled to report their quarterly results post market hours on Wednesday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares edge higher amid earnings rush; eye on key US data

Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

UAE fiscal surplus tops $46bn in first nine months of 2022

Russia offers roadmap to mend Syria-Turkiye ties

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Read more stories