AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
KAPCO 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
PPL 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.8%)
BR30 14,442 Decreased By -155.6 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,151 Decreased By -223.1 (-0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 12:58pm
Follow us

COLOMBO: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday, a statement from the global lender said as the crisis-hit country prepares for the first review of a loan programme in September.

The delegation will visit Sri Lanka during May 11-23 as part of regular consultations ahead of the first review mission later this year, the IMF said in a statement.

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, will join the May 12-15 visit and a press briefing will be held on Monday, it said.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

The island finalised a nearly $3 billion IMF programme in March.

IMF Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Govt has no vendetta against Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

Read more stories