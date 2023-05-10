AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

COLOMBO: India has extended a $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka by one year, a Sri Lankan official told Reuters on Tuesday, giving the crisis-hit country a backup funds to pay for essential imports.

The credit line, part of about $4 billion in emergency assistance extended by India during the peak of Sri Lanka’s financial crisis early last year, was scheduled to end in March.

Post-negotiations, the credit line was extended until March 2024, said Sri Lanka’s Deputy Treasury Secretary Priyantha Rathnayake.

“There is about $350 million left of the credit line that can be utilised as needed,” he said.

“However, given the increase of foreign exchange availability in the market, the need is not as keen as it was last year.”

Reuters reported in March that Sri Lanka was negotiating with India to extend the facility, used so far mainly for medicines and food.

Sri Lanka’s reserves dropped to record lows in April last year, triggering its worst financial crisis since independence from British colonial rule in 1948. The island, off India’s southern coast, spent months struggling to pay for essential imports such as fuel, cooking gas and medicine and defaulted on its foreign debt.

India Sri Lanka Priyantha Rathnayake Sri Lanka’s financial crisis

Comments

1000 characters

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories