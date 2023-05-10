AVN 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
EPCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUBC 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,505 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,235 Decreased By -138.8 (-0.34%)
KSE30 14,800 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold trades in tight range ahead of US inflation print

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 11:05am
Follow us

Gold prices eased into a tight range on Wednesday as traders braced for key U.S inflation data due later in the day, which could impact the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,031.43 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.20.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April.

Gold ticks up on economic risks, US inflation in focus

If the U.S. inflation remains moderately controlled, it may lead to a pause in Fed rate hikes, which will weaken the dollar and support gold, said Hareesh V, the research head at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets are currently pricing in an 83% chance of the U.S. central bank holding rates at their current level in June.

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said the U.S. economy is slowing in an “orderly fashion,” while New York Fed President John Williams said it is too soon to say whether the central bank is done raising interest rates.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The weak outlook for the U.S. currency and yields reignite the safe-haven status of gold, Hareesh said.

“Worries over the global economy and demand-supply outlook may also support the commodity in the near future,” Hareesh added.

Investors are also closely watching the developments surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and top lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retrace the $2,019-$2,024 per ounce range.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.58 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,106.11, while palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,566.85.

Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold trades in tight range ahead of US inflation print

Intra-day update: rupee remains at the receiving end against US dollar

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Read more stories