Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

ISLAMABAD: Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release.

She conveyed best wishes and greetings from Qin Gang, the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China.

The finance minister reciprocated greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese foreign minister.

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and commended the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

He also underscored the need to deepen bilateral relations further in the economic, trade, and financial sectors.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and admired the friendly relations between the two countries.

She guaranteed the continuous support of the Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed various avenues, especially available for both countries in order to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels. The meetings also talked about the progress on CPEC projects and programmes in Pakistan.

Pang Chunxue praised the huge potential of Pakistan in terms of agriculture, Industry, IT, and services sector as well. She added that China wishes to work together with Pakistan to bring economic prosperity in the region.

The finance minister also added that Pakistan, with the support of China, is confident to make Pakistan a growing economy of the region as well as the world soon.

In conclusion, Finance Minister Dar appreciated Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs for the support and cooperation Pakistan has been receiving from the leadership of China.

