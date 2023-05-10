PM extends stay in London: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended his stay in London by one day for consultations on important political and national issues on the instructions of Quaid Pakistan Muslim League- N, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister would now leave for home on Wednesday (tomorrow). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had gone to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.