Quaid-e-Azam Business Park PIEDMC completes 132KV grid station

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has taken an important step towards the fulfilment of the promises made to the industrialists, a 132kv grid station is triggered at the cost of Rs450 million in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

Industrialists are taking profound interest in the mega project Quaid-e-Azam Business Park of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company that is the reason forty percent of the plots of Business Park have been sold.

Comprehending the requirement of industrialists, PIEDMC is concentrating on providing amenities and completing development works on priority basis. Owing to it, a 132KV grid station has been completed in a short period of time at a cost of Rs450 million, which will generate 32 megawatts of electricity and more than 80 industries will be benefit from it.

In addition to it, three more transformers are being added to this grid station very soon which will enrich its capacity to 128 megawatts. Quaid-e-Azam Business Park’s own grid station will be managed by PIEDMC while LESCO will be responsible for its maintenance and operation.

CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed said that with the completion of this grid station, power supply has become abundant in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, by which not only existing industries are being facilitated but the requirements of new industries can also be met efficiently.

He further said that for timely and uninterrupted provision of electricity to the industrialists in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, the construction of another new grid station will also be started in October this year.

PIEDMC is consuming all available resources and playing its vibrant role to offer modern and fully equipped industrial zones to the industrialists and for rapid industrial development in the province.

