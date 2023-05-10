SAPM highlights significant gap in digital skills within workforce

ISLAMABAD: Google, in partnership with TechValley and the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), officially launched Google Career Certificates 2.0 in Pakistan at a prestigious event attended by key figures from the government and the IT sector.

The event was graced by Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM on Youth Affairs and Senior Google representatives from the region.

Fahd Haroon emphasized the need for training and skills development as priority areas, highlighting the significant gap in digital skills within the Pakistani workforce.

He underscored the importance of digital skills in today’s economy and called for a collaborative approach between stakeholders, including Google, TechValley, IRM, the government, and educational institutions, to advance Pakistan’s digital workforce together.

Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, Google Pakistan, said, “We are proud to introduce digital skills along with soft skills courses for Pakistani talent to rise into this new world of technology, with a particular focus on women and youth.”

