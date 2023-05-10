Met warns of heatwave this week

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday warned people of usually high temperatures, which could result in heatwave in most parts of the country until May 13.

It advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to the direct sunlight as the daytime temperatures are likely to remain high by 5 Celsius this week.

“Temperatures are likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country during the week,” the Met said.

A high pressure in the upper atmosphere is likely to scale up the daytime temperatures gradually in most parts of the country till May 13.

In Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan, the expected daytime temperature is likely to remain higher than normal between 3 Celsius and 5 Celsius.

Temperature in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may remain between 2 Celsius and 3 Celsius above normal.

