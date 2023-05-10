Ethiopian Airlines flight receives warm welcome in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended a warm welcome to the first flight from Ethiopia to Karachi at the Jinnah Terminal.

The flight carried 110 passengers, including Ethiopian ministers of state, senior officials, diplomats, and notable included Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Baker Abdullah, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala, and Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Khalid Tawab.

The arrival of the first flight marked a significant milestone in the development of trade, tourism and investment between Pakistan and Ethiopia, strengthening ties between the two countries and enhancing people-to-people contact.

Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of improving relations with African countries and increasing people-to-people contacts.

Later, Ethiopia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the support, stating that the flights would bring the two countries closer. Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its flight operations to Pakistan for the third time, with previous operations from 1966 to 1971 and 1993 to 2004.

