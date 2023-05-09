AVN 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.67%)
DGKC 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
EPCL 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 70.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
NETSOL 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.72%)
PAEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.23%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.82%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,235 Increased By 23.9 (0.57%)
BR30 14,761 Increased By 127.2 (0.87%)
KSE100 41,738 Decreased By -91.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,063 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.34%)
May 09, 2023
Copper holds steady as China demand weakness weighs

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 12:54pm
BEIJING: Copper prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday as demand at key consumer China remained weak, and investors weighed global economic headwinds against tight supplies of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange littled changed at $8,583.50 a tonne by 0627 GMT.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 67,160 yuan ($9,716.29) a tonne. The contract was at its highest level since April 25.

China April copper imports fall amid weak demand

Inventories of the metal in SHFE warehouses were at a near four-month low. Meanwhile, there were expectations of slower domestic output growth in the following months due to smelters’ regular maintenance.

Also weighing on the sentiment was a hazy demand outlook as copper consumption in China from power, property and transportation has yet to show strong recovery.

China’s copper imports in April fell 12.5% from the prior year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The dollar inched higher on Tuesday after a loans survey revealed that credit conditions in the United States were less gloomy than expected, while the pound flirted with a one-year peak ahead of this week’s Bank of England policy meeting.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week to get clarity on the U.S Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

LME aluminium lost 1% at $2,297 a tonne, tin dipped 0.2% to $26,025 a tonne, zinc shed 0.4% to $2,677 a tonne, lead nudged down 0.4% to $2,110 a tonne, and nickel fell 2.7% to $23,870 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.1% to 18,240 yuan a tonne, zinc was unchanged at 21,450 yuan a tonne, lead shed 0.3% to 15,250 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 2.3% to 180,530 yuan a tonne, while tin was 0.2% higher at 208,490 yuan a tonne.

