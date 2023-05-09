AVN 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.01%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.79%)
DGKC 47.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.36%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
HUBC 70.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
NETSOL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.55%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 103.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,704 Increased By 69.9 (0.48%)
KSE100 41,558 Decreased By -271.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,006 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.72%)
China April copper imports fall amid weak demand

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 09:24am
BEIJING: China’s copper imports in April fell 12.5% from the prior year, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak demand and high domestic production of the metal weighed down buying appetite.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totalled 407,294 tonnes in April, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The purchases, which included anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products, compared with imports of 465,330 tonnes in April 2022.

The metal is used widely in the construction, transportation and power sectors.

Shanghai copper rises on low stockpiles

April saw softening copper demand, with the world’s second-largest economy dealing with subdued global demand and persistent weakness in its domestic property market.

In addition to an unexpected contraction in April manufacturing activity, a patchy economic recovery was also underlined by a double-digit slump in Chinese industrial firms’ profits in the first quarter.

Shrinking orders and lower profits forced many copper products producers to cut their production in recent months.

Import activities also slowed down because of rising domestic supply. Production of refined copper rose to a record of more than 1 million tonnes in March.

With the surge in domestic refined copper output, imports of copper ore and concentrate last month was 2.1 million tonnes, up 11.7% a year ago.

