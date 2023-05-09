AVN 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.67%)
DGKC 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
EPCL 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 70.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
NETSOL 75.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.82%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 21 (0.5%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 121.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,715 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,062 Decreased By -52.9 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Austrian billionaire’s jewels seen fetching over $150mn at auction

Reuters Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 12:46pm
<p>nrise Ruby and Diamond ring of 25 carats by Cartier and a 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston, are seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters</p>

nrise Ruby and Diamond ring of 25 carats by Cartier and a 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston, are seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

GENEVA: The 700-piece private jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, the world’s largest and most valuable collection of its kind to come to auction, could sell for more than $150 million, Christie’s said on Monday.

Some of its most spectacular pieces include the 90-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace by Harry Winston, and the ‘Sunrise Ruby’ and diamond ring by Cartier that is worth up to an estimated $20 million.

The 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston. Photo: Reuters
The 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston. Photo: Reuters

The collection, acquired between the early 1970s until Horten’s death last year, is also comprised of more than 100 Bulgari pieces.

The Comet brooch by Bulgari. Photo: Reuters
The Comet brooch by Bulgari. Photo: Reuters

Vivid pink diamond could go for $35mn at Christie’s auction

Horten’s collection is set to exceed the record sales at Christie’s for Elizabeth Taylor’s collection in 2011 and the Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction in 2019, the only two jewellery collections to have garnered more than $100 million.

Christie’s said the estate proceeds of the auctions would go towards the Heidi Horten Foundation, which supports charitable causes including in the fields of health care and child protection.

‘The Golden Canary’: Sotheby’s unveils record-breaking diamond in Dubai

Before agreeing to auction the collection, Christie’s said it had considered the business practices of Mrs Horten’s late first husband, German department store tycoon Helmut Horten, who during the Nazi era “purchased Jewish businesses that were sold under duress.”

“What’s important is that we have been completely transparent,” Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie’s, told Reuters.

“We are selling this collection in its identity with the name Horten. It’s not being sold as an anonymous collection.”

Sotheby’s tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48m

Christie’s said it would make a “significant contribution” from its final proceeds to Jewish organisations to advance Holocaust research and education. It did not disclose the amount.

“Of course we cannot erase history,” said Max Fawcett, head of the jewellery department at Christie’s in Geneva.

“But we hope that the funds from this sale will go to do good in the future.”

Christie’s will auction 400 pieces in Geneva on Wednesday and Friday and hold an online sale. It will hold a second online sale for the remainder of the collection in November.

Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June

Cartier Christie's Bulgari Harry Winston

Comments

1000 characters

Austrian billionaire’s jewels seen fetching over $150mn at auction

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories