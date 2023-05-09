IK hits back at PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of ‘maligning and threatening’ the Pakistan Army: “if we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?”

The Prime Minister in his tweet had condemned Khan for maligning the Pakistan army and the intelligence agency. “Imran Naizi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan army and intelligence agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His levelling of allegations without any proof against General Faisal Naseer and officers of our intelligence agency could not be allowed and would not be tolerated.”

In response, the former Prime Minister in his tweet said, “As someone who has suffered two assassination attempts on his life in last few months, could I dare to ask Shehbaz Sharif the following questions: have I, as a citizen, the right to nominate those I feel were responsible for assassination attacks on me? Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR and does Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet mean only the (army) officers were above the law or that they could not commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?”

He also questioned who was so powerful as to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT while the PTI government was in power in Punjab. “Could Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) Judicial Complex the evening before his (Khan) appearance there on March 18? Why were the ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflage? What was the motive and what business did the ISI have in the Complex,” he added.

He averred when Shehbaz Sharif could truthfully answer these questions, all would point to one powerful man and his accomplices, all being above the law. “Then it is a time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there was only law of the jungle where might is right,” he added.

In another tweet, Imran Khan castigated the Islamabad police for allegedly harassing the party workers. He said, “The ICT police led by a ‘crooked’ Inspector General were cracking down on PTI political activity when national elections were only a few months away.

However, when a movement has youth like Afzal Khan, our F10 UC Chairman, as one of our emerging young leaders, then police brutality only strengthens our resolve.” Earlier, the PTI chief held a meeting with the PTI ticket holders from Lahore, said sources.

On his occasion, Khan said the PTI political party would take to the streets with full force if elections were not held in the country and also expressed satisfaction over the successful rally organised by the PTI to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. He also gave tasks to the ticket holders for expediting the preparations for a massive public movement.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman held a meeting with PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and deliberated on matters relating to the current political situation in the country and the police raids on the Chaudhry’s residences in Lahore and Gujrat.

The PTI President was accompanied by his son Rasikh Elahi. Both the leaders condemned the caretaker Punjab government for staying in power despite its constitutional tenure of 90 days having expired and also expressed their solidarity with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The former Punjab Chief Minister expressed his support for Khan’s call for upcoming protests ahead of the Supreme Court’s deadline for holding an election in Punjab on May 14. On this occasion, the PTI Chairman condemned the raids and subsequent arrests of the party workers.

