May 09, 2023
Pak exporters to participate in ‘Texworld-Apparel Show’

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
KARACHI: Exporters and traders from Pakistan will participate in the Texworld-Apparel Sourcing & Home Sourcing, USA to explore the new markets.

The summer 2023 Edition of Texworld-Apparel Sourcing-Home Sourcing New York City will be held at the Javits Centre on July 18-20, 2023. Stands are available for fabrics, apparel and home textile and last date to apply is 23 May 2023.

As the only event on the East Coast to focus on finished apparel, contract manufacturing, and private label development, the show provides attendees direct access to suppliers specializing in ready-to-wear for men, women, children, and accessories.

This international business platform offers a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Bed, Bath, Table Linen, Floor Coverings, Kitchen Linen, Walls, Fabrics Cotton, Jacquard Weaves, Knits, Lace, Kitchen, Outdoor, Pillows, Tabletop, Upholstery, Wall Coverings, Cotton, Denim, Embroidery/ Lace, Trims and Accessories, Jacquard, Knits, Linen, Wool, Woven, Yarn Knits/ Tops Outerwear/ Coats, Pants/Bottoms, Polo Shirts/ Shirting, Shawls/Scarves Socks/ Hosiery, Suiting, Sweaters and T Shirts.

Texworld Evolution USA had 330 exhibitors from 17 countries and received nearly 3500 visitors from countries during its winter 2023 edition.

