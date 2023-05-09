AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil jumps to near three-week higher

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures surged more than 4 percent on Monday to its highest closing in nearly three weeks, as forecasts of a sharper decline in April output triggered production concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 157 ringgit, or 4.36%, to 3,758 ringgit ($847.35) a tonne.

Palm extended gains to a fourth consecutive session, marking its highest closing since April 18.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) forecast an 8.3% month-on-month decline in April production, traders said, sparking concerns of a steeper than expected production cut.

By comparison, a Reuters survey last week pegged April production to tick up 0.9%. April inventories were forecast to drop to their lowest level in 11 months as domestic use rises amid flat production.

Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group said this has sparked fears that production is really bad in Malaysia and the market is speculating about a similar situation for Indonesia.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its April supply and demand data on Wednesday.

Also exacerbating production fears is a looming El Nino weather pattern that the World Meteorological Organization forecast will likely happen between May-September. Dry weather as a result of El Nino in main producers Indonesia and Malaysia will cut yields of the edible oil.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.7%, while its palm oil contract rose 3.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Oil rose as US recession fears eased and some traders took the view that crude’s recent price slide was overdone.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Oil Palm palm oil export palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil jumps to near three-week higher

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories