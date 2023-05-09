AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat falls as Black Sea supply assessed

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

HAMBURG: European wheat futures fell on Monday on selling pressure after reaching a one-week high on Friday as dealers weighed up whether the safe shipping agreement for Ukraine’s grain exports will be extended.

Public holidays in France and Britain meant many market participants were absent. A fall in Chicago wheat futures on Monday after earlier rises also burdened.

Most active September milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext unofficially closed down 1.0% or 2.50 euros at 241.50 euros ($266.23). On Friday the contract hit 244.75 euros, the highest since April 26, on concern about the future of the Ukrainian safe shipping deal which expires on May 18.

“I think there is some selling pressure in Euronext wheat today weakening the market during the French public holiday after last Friday’s highs,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “Overall, the market fundamentals remain tense, with worry about the renewal of the Ukrainian shipping agreement.” “US wheat futures have also turned down in early Monday trade.”

Russia has effectively stopped the Black Sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine’s reconstruction ministry said on Monday.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement intended to help ease a global food crisis and said on Saturday it was unhappy about progress in the talks.

“I think some funds are reducing risk by selling Euronext instead of reducing their short positions in US wheat futures,” another trader added.

Some traders were focusing on cheap prices for Russian wheat offered internationally.

“Russian wheat was bought by Egypt last week below Russia’s semi-official lower export price limit of $275 a tonne fob,” a German trader said. “There is increasing market belief that Russia’s minimum price is flexible and can be moved down.”

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat falls as Black Sea supply assessed

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories