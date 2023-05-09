AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO extends decline on lower spot offers

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The market for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) softened in Asia for a third straight session on Monday, as lower offers emerged for loading dates in end-May and early-June.

The cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO fell to $6.25 a tonne, though front-month margin closed higher at a premium of $8.17 a barrel by 0830 GMT.

The downside to VLSFO cracks was limited by the continued diversion of bunker activities from Zhoushan to Singapore, amid the Labor Day Golden Week holiday in China and refinery maintenance in Zhoushan, said FGE analysts.

Meanwhile, the high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market saw viscosity spreads narrowing again in recent trading sessions. The cash viscosity spread was pegged at $1.20 a tonne on Monday, narrowing by more than $1, compared to the previous session.

Cash premium for 380-cst HSFO closed higher at $5.82 a tonne amid a wider market backwardation, while front-month margin firmed to a discount of $9.12 a barrel at 0830 GMT.

In recent tenders, Vietnam’s Nghi Son offered 8,000 tonnes of fuel oil for loading between May 26 and 28, with bids to be submitted by Tuesday.

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as amid receding fears of a recession in the US, which drove prices down for three straight weeks for the first time since November.

VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO extends decline on lower spot offers

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories