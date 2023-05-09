Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 08, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 09, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 35-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 27-12 (°C) 00-00 (%) 31-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 32-17 (°C) 00-00 (%) 35-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
