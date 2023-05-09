AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 08, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 09, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 08, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 09, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            35-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)        38-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      27-12 (°C) 00-00 (%)        31-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        32-17 (°C) 00-00 (%)        35-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:06 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:49 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

weather weather report weather today weather alert

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories