May 09, 2023
Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills 
Ltd    -                              -            -                -          30.05.2023    23.05.2023 to
                                                                               11.30.A.M.       30.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Shahtaj Sugar 
Mills Ltd            -                -            -                -          29.05.2023    22.05.2023 to
                                                                               11.00.A.M.       29.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Shams Textile 
Mills Ltd            -                -            -                -          30.05.2023    24.05.2023 to
                                                                               11.00.A.M.       30.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Loads Limited        -                -            -                -          30.05.2023    24.05.2023 to
                                                                               11.30.A.M.       30.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

