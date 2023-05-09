KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd - - - - 30.05.2023 23.05.2023 to 11.30.A.M. 30.05.2023 EOGM Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd - - - - 29.05.2023 22.05.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 29.05.2023 EOGM Shams Textile Mills Ltd - - - - 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 30.05.2023 EOGM Loads Limited - - - - 30.05.2023 24.05.2023 to 11.30.A.M. 30.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

