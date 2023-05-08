AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.87%)
BAFL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.58%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.07%)
KAPCO 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.44%)
NETSOL 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.53%)
OGDC 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-5.04%)
PAEL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.87%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.33%)
TRG 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.97%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.72%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76.2 (-1.78%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -384.8 (-2.56%)
KSE100 41,895 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,121 Decreased By -287.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper rebounds on low inventory

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 01:05pm
Follow us

Shanghai copper prices rose on Monday as low inventory levels provided a cushion after prices fell for three straight weeks due to weaker-than-expected demand in China.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.8% to 67,120 yuan ($9,706.44) a tonne as of 0420 GMT, aluminium advanced 0.4% to 18,390 yuan a tonne and nickel rose 0.3% to 183,870 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc increased 1.6% to 21,485 yuan a tonne, tin was 0.4% higher at 207,630 yuan a tonne, while lead fell 0.2% to 15,285 yuan a tonne.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses fell to their lowest levels since Jan. 13 to 134,919 tonnes on Friday, equivalent to over three days of China’s annual demand last year, data by the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed.

Weak demand pushes copper towards third straight weekly loss

Copper prices will likely be supported by low stocks, the maintenance of smelters in May, potentially better demand post the Labour Day holiday as well as the metal becoming cheaper in the past few weeks, brokerage Huatai Futures said in a report.

SHFE copper prices have lost 4.8% since April 17, while the three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange was down 6.6% since April 14.

The LME is closed for a public holiday on Monday to celebrate the coronation of Britain’s King Charles and will resume trading on May 9.

LME copper copper market copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai copper rebounds on low inventory

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories