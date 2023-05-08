Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed issues relating to regional security, border management of both countries, security mechanisms and to enhance cooperation between the two countries to “effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism”.

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is currently in Pakistan on a four-day visit to participate in bilateral and trilateral meetings), called on the army chief at his office on Sunday.

Since its launch in 2017, the trilateral dialogue mechanism has become an important platform for the three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China) to enhance understanding and deepen mutual trust and cooperation. The dialogue this time is taking place at a time when cross-border attacks from Afghanistan are on the rise.

According to the army’s media wing, “the COAS and Afghan Acting FM discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment. The COAS stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism. He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan Interim Government in matters of mutual interest.

“Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

“Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern. The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.”

