AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 09:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Power Control Centre (NPCC), the System Operator (SO), has proposed system impact assessment study and a facility assessment study, covering system stability and network reinforcement for establishment of solar PV projects at two RLNG-fired projects in Punjab, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

A report prepared by NPCC titled “operational studies for solar PV projects planned to be developed at Jhang/ Trimmu and Layyah/ Haveli Bahadur Shah” provides an overview of the operational impact of interconnecting solar parks near Jhang/ Trimmu and Layyah/ Haveli Bahadur Shah.

For next year: NPCC seeks accurate power demand forecast

According to NPCC a load-flow analysis has been conducted for each location to determine the maximum power evacuation from the solar park under summer peak load conditions, a summary of 500 MW solar park at 220-kV near Jhang Trimmu is as follows: (i) the network capacity for power evacuation from Trimmu Solar and Trimmu CCPP is 1100-MW under normal network conditions and 900-MW under N-I contingency conditions; (ii) daily start-up and shutdown of Trimmu CCPP during the solar hours is not possible as the number of starts for the steam turbine is restricted to 56 per year; (iii) since the minimum operating point for Trimmu CCPP in combined cycle mode is 560-MW, Trimmu Solar would be restricted to 340-MW when Trimmu CCPP is operating; (iv) to increase the capacity of Trimmu solar without risking curtailment, the solar park should also be interconnected to the 132KV networks of FESCO and/ or MEPCO. Further analysis of 132kV interconnections may be taken up with the transmission planning departments of the relevant Discos. On 1000-MW solar park at 500kV near Layyah/ Haveli Bahadur Shah, NPCC has submitted following observations: (i) while there is sufficient capacity on the 500kV transmission lines, the 200/ 220kV step-down transformers at 500kV Multan and 500kV Muzaffargarh are overloaded under N-I contingency conditions resulting in temporary curtailment; (ii) this problem can be mitigated by either reinforcing the transformation capacity at Multan & Muzaffargarh, or by extending 500KV Layyah to 220kV or 132kV voltage levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab DISCOS National Power Control Centre System Operator solar projects solar PV projects RLNG fired plants

Comments

1000 characters

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories