Zardari condemns allegations against army officers

ISLAMABAD: This is the country where we all have to be buried; we will not allow one person to play with our values and our country, said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari

The allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistan Army including Major General Faisal are actually an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands, said Zardari. A person is fooling his innocent workers with lies and deceit; I see the downfall of this person.

