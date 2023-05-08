AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Railways upgrades 167 un-manned crossings in a year

APP Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has upgraded as many as 167 vulnerable un-manned level crossings to manned level crossings, out of 550 which are identified by the department over the entire railway network last year.

“The relevant provincial government provided the finances to Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of un-manned level crossings in the country,” official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said the present government was taking several steps including the up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments.

