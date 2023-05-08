AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APHC lauds Bilawal’s bold remarks on Kashmir

APP Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Altaf Hussain Wani has appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his effective articulation of Pakistan’s principled stance on the issue of Kashmir on India’s soil.

Wani said that Bhutto Zardri’s bold remarks on Kashmir reflected the true sentiments of Kashmiri people who have been engaged in a just struggle for the right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader said that the foreign minister not only adopted a firm stand on the key issues of conflict between India and Pakistan but also highlighted the centrality of Kashmir dispute and his country’s demand that New Delhi should revoke all the illegal actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019.

He said that Pakistan has clearly stated that before the resumption of talks, India must review the unilateral decision the fascist Indian government took in brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions.

Altaf Hussain Wani said that the Government of Pakistan has made a wise and right decision of not resuming talks with India until New Delhi takes back its 5th August decision.

Meanwhile, the APHC leader took a strong exception to Indian foreign minister Jaishankar’s undiplomatic outburst against Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and termed his uncouth remarks as deeply reflective of his coarse mind and bad ethos.

“It doesn’t auger well for a person like Jaishankar, who is himself a spokesman of an apartheid regime that has a history of promoting terror, killing and persecuting minorities in their own country, to blame Pakistan or pass a derogatory remark against a foreign dignitary”, he said.

Commenting on the Indian Minister’s Attot Aung matra, Wani said, “Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that would continue to haunt Indian rulers unless the dispute is resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions”.

Terming India as usurper, he said that no piece of legislation can change the disputed status of the region. He said that the people of Kashmir have rejected the attempted annexation of Kashmir and made abundantly clear that India can not hold them hostage at gun point.

Kashmir Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister APHC UNSC resolutions Altaf Hussain Wani

Comments

1000 characters

APHC lauds Bilawal’s bold remarks on Kashmir

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories