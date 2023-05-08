Chief Collector Customs briefed about impediments to Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: A delegation of businessmen met newly-appointed Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar and apprised him about the issues causing hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade.

The delegation led by President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also congratulated Fayyaz Anwar over his appointment and expressed the hope that he will give due consideration to problems being faced by the business community of the province.

The delegation members included Khalid Shahzad of PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice President FCAA and Mian Waheed Shah, General Secretary FCAA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) paid tributes to previous Chief Collector Customs, Muhammad Saleem and said he did remarkable services for betterment of commerce and trade in the region. He said Fayyaz Anwar has also served on the post of Director Transit Trade Peshawar so he will be well informed about the issues being faced by the business community.

The participants of the meeting informed Chief Collector Customs that presently hundreds of provisional Customs License has been issued at Custom stations of Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Ada as a result of which a number of illegal practices are being observed on daily basis, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

They demanded cancellation of all provisional licenses and issue of new ones to candidates who appear in the qualification examination and pass the test with distinction. They also raised the issue of slow processing of goods clearance at border posts due to checking by different departments including Frontier Corps, National Logistics Cell (NLC) and a couple of others. Due to checking by different departments clearance of goods laden trucks takes a long time and sometimes the perishable goods rotten, inflicting huge losses on the business community.

The delegation members demanded expedition of construction work by NLC and completion of the project within its stipulated time of June 2023.

Zia Sarhadi said since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational and exporters are sending their consignments in private trucks as a result of which all of exportable items including gems, marble, handicraft, furniture, honey, carpet, match sticks are booked from Karachi port.

Similarly, the Afghan cargo goods earlier came in the past through Railway from Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman which is now coming directly from Karachi port to Torkham rendering more than 200 Custom Clearing Agents jobless in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar held out assurance of full cooperation to the business community of the province.

He said the issues of businessmen would be given due consideration and resolved at the earliest by issuing prompt directives by him and other relevant staff of the collectorate. He expressed agreement with issues raised by delegation members and said he will take due action on all the suggestions made by businessmen.

