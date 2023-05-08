AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chief Collector Customs briefed about impediments to Pak-Afghan trade

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: A delegation of businessmen met newly-appointed Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar and apprised him about the issues causing hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade.

The delegation led by President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also congratulated Fayyaz Anwar over his appointment and expressed the hope that he will give due consideration to problems being faced by the business community of the province.

The delegation members included Khalid Shahzad of PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice President FCAA and Mian Waheed Shah, General Secretary FCAA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) paid tributes to previous Chief Collector Customs, Muhammad Saleem and said he did remarkable services for betterment of commerce and trade in the region. He said Fayyaz Anwar has also served on the post of Director Transit Trade Peshawar so he will be well informed about the issues being faced by the business community.

The participants of the meeting informed Chief Collector Customs that presently hundreds of provisional Customs License has been issued at Custom stations of Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Ada as a result of which a number of illegal practices are being observed on daily basis, said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

They demanded cancellation of all provisional licenses and issue of new ones to candidates who appear in the qualification examination and pass the test with distinction. They also raised the issue of slow processing of goods clearance at border posts due to checking by different departments including Frontier Corps, National Logistics Cell (NLC) and a couple of others. Due to checking by different departments clearance of goods laden trucks takes a long time and sometimes the perishable goods rotten, inflicting huge losses on the business community.

The delegation members demanded expedition of construction work by NLC and completion of the project within its stipulated time of June 2023.

Zia Sarhadi said since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational and exporters are sending their consignments in private trucks as a result of which all of exportable items including gems, marble, handicraft, furniture, honey, carpet, match sticks are booked from Karachi port.

Similarly, the Afghan cargo goods earlier came in the past through Railway from Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman which is now coming directly from Karachi port to Torkham rendering more than 200 Custom Clearing Agents jobless in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar held out assurance of full cooperation to the business community of the province.

He said the issues of businessmen would be given due consideration and resolved at the earliest by issuing prompt directives by him and other relevant staff of the collectorate. He expressed agreement with issues raised by delegation members and said he will take due action on all the suggestions made by businessmen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs FBR Pak Afghan trade business community PAJCCI Chief Collector Customs Fayyaz Anwar Frontier Customs Agents Association

Comments

1000 characters

Chief Collector Customs briefed about impediments to Pak-Afghan trade

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories