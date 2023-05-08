AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Beaconhouse launches Pakistan’s first incubator SparkTank for students

Press Release Published 08 May, 2023 07:13am
LAHORE: Beaconhouse Pakistan has launched the country’s first business incubator for students aged 10-19 years. SparkTank by Beaconhouse is a unique platform for students from all public and private schools of the country. This ground-breaking initiative aims to develop the values of innovation and entrepreneurship from an early age.

After successful events in Lahore and Karachi, the launch of SparkTank concluded on its third day with an exciting event in Islamabad. Hundreds of applications had been received from across Pakistan and short-listed students got the unique opportunity to showcase their business ideas, products and services to a diverse audience including entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and members of the startup community.

An exclusive entrepreneurship exhibition showcasing more than 30 ventures was also set up where students participated amongst successful startups including Vceela, Tarsil, Milkify, The Stem Educators, Modulous Tech, Asani.io, Tameer Ghar, Raw Easy, Dollat, Youniform, PayMob, Triisum, HomeVism, Mountainshop, Recce, VisionRD, Kyther Tech, Chattha Bio Care, LearnOBots, and Stem-Minds.

Keynote speakers at the three events were leading computer scientist and CEO Khudi Ventures, Umar Saif; Head of National Incubation Centre Karachi, Omar Abedin; and Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization at NUST, Rizwan Riaz.

Speaking about the initiative, Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse School System said, “We are thrilled to launch SparkTank by Beaconhouse. As the first business incubator for primary and secondary school students, we aim to provide a platform for young entrepreneurs from all over the country. By promoting entrepreneurship from an early age, we can equip the youth with the skills and mindset necessary to tackle the challenges of the future.”

