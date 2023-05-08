Canadian trade delegation meets TDAP officials

KARACHI: An eight-member trade delegation from Brampton City, Canada visited TDAP, Karachi on 5th May, headed by Mayor Patrick Brown. Secretary TDAP, Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, along with team of Services Division welcomed the delegation.

Secretary, TDAP briefed delegation about the role of TDAP in assisting Pakistan’s business community to penetrate in international market and to promote exports. He mentioned that focus of Pakistan’s economy has always been on textiles and agriculture sector, intense efforts are being made to tap potential in IT services, resulting in a gradual increase in the exports of IT services.

He apprised the delegation that Pakistan is participating in upcoming exhibition, Collision Canada this year, which is one of the biggest tech conferences.

Mayor Patrick Brown and Clare Barnett gave an overview about opportunities present in Brampton city specifically related to tech industry.

Brampton is on the verge of a significant and deliberate transformation. The city is building an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the heart of downtown Brampton. Upon the visa process issue, Patrick assured TDAP that he will take up this issue to Federal government of Canada and High Commission of Canada in Pakistan.

