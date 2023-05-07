AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS meets Chinese foreign minister, pledges 'full support' for CPEC

  • Foreign Minister Qin Gang expresses satisfaction with progress made on CPEC and reiterates China’s commitment to the project's timely completion
BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2023 Updated May 7, 2023 03:18pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, met with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday to discuss regional security and defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

According to the military's media wing, the COAS also pledged "full support" for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship and also appreciated Beijing’s unwavering support for Islamabad on "regional and international issues."

Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the provision of security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

According to the ISPR, the meeting concluded on a positive note, with "both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship."

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen their “time-tested and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” through continued close consultations at the leadership level, enhanced practical cooperation, and robust implementation of the CPEC projects.

The understanding was reached during the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue which was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang who visited Pakistan from May 5-6 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal.

COAS, Afghan acting Foreign Minister discuss security issues

Separately, the army chief also held a meeting with the met Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalization of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

COAS stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan Interim Government in matters of mutual interest.

"Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan's traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan," ISPR said.

"He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity."

The military's media wing said that both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

"COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan," the press release said.

Pakistan armed forces Pakistan China ties COAS Asim Munir Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 May 07, 2023 11:26am
Actions speak louder than words. Rather than repeating verbal pledges, take action to move the CPEC projects forward.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
George May 07, 2023 11:51am
Let people decide future of country via election per constitution!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez May 07, 2023 12:19pm
After what Bajwa did.....the Chinese will think more than twice on what we say.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haq May 07, 2023 12:32pm
A historical moment for Pakistan, to get rid of US / IMF
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 07, 2023 02:42pm
Only when such meetings stop for ever will we know Pak is heading in the right direction.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

COAS meets Chinese foreign minister, pledges 'full support' for CPEC

Import items: AEDB seeks ST exemption for ARE projects

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Ex-CJP Nisar led campaign to disqualify Nawaz on false, baseless allegations, says PM Shehbaz

Buffett faults US government handling of banking crisis

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

China forex reserves rise to $3.205 trln in April

At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea

Read more stories