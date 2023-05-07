Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Saturday stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the region’s socioeconomic development and vowed to work together with all stakeholders toward this end.

Pakistan hosted the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue at Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led Pakistan’s delegation, while visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi represented their respective countries in the dialogue.

In a brief statement, Foreign Office said that the three sides held productive discussions on political engagement, counterterrorism, trade and connectivity.

“Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework,” it added.

