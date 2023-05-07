AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Saturday stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the region’s socioeconomic development and vowed to work together with all stakeholders toward this end.

Pakistan hosted the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue at Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led Pakistan’s delegation, while visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi represented their respective countries in the dialogue.

In a brief statement, Foreign Office said that the three sides held productive discussions on political engagement, counterterrorism, trade and connectivity.

“Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework,” it added.

