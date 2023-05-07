AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French soft wheat crop rating falls

Reuters Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

PARIS: The condition of French soft wheat edged lower in the week to May 1, while sowing of grain maize continued to run well below average, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 93% of soft wheat was rated good or excellent, down from 94% the previous week but above the 89% registered a year earlier, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report. Sowing of grain maize was 59% complete compared with 44% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said. That was below year-earlier progress of 81% and an average 75% for the past five years.

For winter barley, 92% of the crop was rated good or excellent, up from 91% the previous week and 86% a year earlier. The spring barley rating was unchanged at 94% and above the 88% at the same point in 2022.

For durum wheat, the rating fell to 88% from 89% the previous week, still well above the 83% recorded a year earlier. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey,

Wheat wheat crop wheat rates

Comments

1000 characters

French soft wheat crop rating falls

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories