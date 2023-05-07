ACs directed to remain in field till 15th for census

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has issued an order for all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and census teams to be in the field till May 15 to count missing households in the ongoing census.

As per the details shared by the local administration on Saturday, the Commissioner would hold meetings on daily basis to give targets and review the performance of the census teams. The deadline for the seventh census and the first digital census was May 15.

During a meeting of the local administration, it was told that as per figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, in the last 3 days, 4,924 households were counted in Lahore while 7,755 households were counted in the Lahore division. During only the previous day, 41,251 people were added in Lahore and 84,024 in the division.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that more officers would be deputed with every AC; there was no room for an error. “The ACs should use all means of communication of promotion and awareness about the census in their circles and blocks. “The census should the top priority of all officers till May 15,” he added.

