AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ACs directed to remain in field till 15th for census

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has issued an order for all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and census teams to be in the field till May 15 to count missing households in the ongoing census.

As per the details shared by the local administration on Saturday, the Commissioner would hold meetings on daily basis to give targets and review the performance of the census teams. The deadline for the seventh census and the first digital census was May 15.

During a meeting of the local administration, it was told that as per figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, in the last 3 days, 4,924 households were counted in Lahore while 7,755 households were counted in the Lahore division. During only the previous day, 41,251 people were added in Lahore and 84,024 in the division.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that more officers would be deputed with every AC; there was no room for an error. “The ACs should use all means of communication of promotion and awareness about the census in their circles and blocks. “The census should the top priority of all officers till May 15,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics census Muhammad Ali Randhawa census teams

Comments

1000 characters

ACs directed to remain in field till 15th for census

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories