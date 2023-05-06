AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Pakistan

Peace in Afghanistan vital for prosperity of region: FM Bilawal

  • Says Pakistan looks forward to collaborate with China and other stakeholders for achieving peace in region
May 6, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for socio-economic development and prosperity of the region.

Addressing a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad, he said he looked forward to collaborate with China and other stakeholders for achieving peace in the region.

“We will continue to work together with all stakeholders for peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan,” he underlined.

He reiterated that Pakistan and China enjoyed strong and long-standing ties as “the two countries have stood with each other for decades and the support will continue in future”.

FM Bilawal also emphasised Pakistan’s firm support for China “on all its core issues, including One-China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea”.

“Pakistan remains profoundly grateful to China for its generous and timely assistance as we continue to grapple with the headwinds in a global economy,” he added.

Bilawal further termed the Pakistan-China friendship as “irreversible and a historic reality, and a “consensus choice of the two nations”. He added that “Pakistan remains against bloc politics or great power competition of any kind.”

“We are committed to remaining engaged with China to promote south-south cooperation, especially in light of emerging global concerns like human-induced climate change,” he vowed.

Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang arrived on a two-day official visit on Friday to participate in the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue as well as the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue being held on Saturday.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by high officials of the Foreign Office.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang is on his maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

More to follow

