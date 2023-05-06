AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
India working to rein in inflation

Reuters Published 06 May, 2023
NEW DELHI: Inflation in India is slightly above the “tolerance limit”, and the government is taking steps to control it, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

“Because we took a very calibrated approach, today we have an inflation which is slightly above the tolerance limit, but which is constantly being worked at so it can be brought down,” she said.

India’s April services activity hits near 13-year high, inflation accelerates

India’s annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year, on the back of softer food prices.

indian economy Nirmala Sitharaman Indian GDP Indian inflation

