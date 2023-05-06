AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Ali Hussain Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang arrived on a two-day official visit on Friday to participate in the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue as well as the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue being held on Saturday (today).

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by high officials of the Foreign Office.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang is on his maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

Foreign Minister Bilawal and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue Saturday (today) followed by a joint media stakeout. The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

“The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape,” Foreign Office said in a statement. The 3rd round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

The Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is also scheduled to arrive later on Friday night on a four-day official visit for bilateral talks as well as for participating in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue scheduled to be held on Saturday.

In his visit from 5th to 8th May 2023, the Afghan acting foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes the acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Foreign Office Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi afghan acting foreign minister Qin Gang Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Pakistan China Strategic Dialogue Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories