May 06, 2023
Pakistan

Upper Kurram: Markets remain closed to protest killings

Amjad Ali Shah Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
PESHAWAR: All the markets and businesses on Friday remained closed in protest against killing of eight people including five teachers in Parachinar, Upper Kurram.

According to details, the teachers’ community along with locals, civil societies, and lawyers staged protest demonstrations against the incident. Parachinar painted a desolate picture, as roads remained barren and markets remained shutting on Friday.

Protests took place in the Parachinar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kurram district on Friday, as the town mourned the deaths of eight people, including five teachers, who were killed in separate attacks yesterday.

Thousands of people participated in the protest. A representative of the Turi Bangash tribe, Inayat Turi, told local media that the burial of the seven deceased who belonged to the tribe had taken place. The Kurram Teachers Association has announced five days of mourning. All the government schools in Parachinar will remain closed for five days. The lawyers have also announced not to appear in the courts.

