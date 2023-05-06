Buzdar’s petition referred to LHC CJ

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday referred a petition of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to the Chief Justice and extended its order till May 08 against his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Earlier, the court turned down a request of a lawyer representing the ACE to withdraw the stay order. The court said the ACE officials should not close their eyes after seeing what happened at the house of President PTI Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court observed nothing would happen if the arrest was not made till Monday.

Earlier, Buzdar’s counsel stated that while keeping the cases in secret raids were being conducted on weekends.

The law officer told the court that the petitioner had not joined the investigation despite an order by the court. The court reminded the petitioner’s counsel that law was equal for all and his client should not have any misconception.

