LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against the officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and police for conducting a raid at his house.

A law officer submitted the copies of unconditional apologies on behalf of Director General ACE Sohail Zafar Chattah, Additional Director General Waqasul Hassan, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf and SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi who were present in the courtroom.

The law officer also amended the text of the apologies on behalf of the officers after the judge expressed his dissatisfaction. The ACE officials when told they had already sought a public apology, the court said it had not asked them to seek a public apology and reserved the verdict.

Parvez Elahi through his counsel contended that the ACE and the police attacked his house in the midnight to arrest him despite a pre-arrest bail granted to him by the high court. He said his family members showed the police the bail granting order but they barged into the house. He said the act of the respondent officials amounted to contempt of court and prayed to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents.

