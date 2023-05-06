CDWP clears six uplift projects worth Rs227bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Friday, cleared as many as six development projects at a cost of Rs227 billion.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

The meeting considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Health, and provincial projects.

The forum considered six projects which include National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs10.963883 billion, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project worth Rs110.7 billion, Raising of Mangla Dam Project, Mangla, AJK worth Rs96 billion, Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs1.61 billion, Establishment of National Language Procession Laboratory NLP worth Rs0.078 billion and Construction of three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs6.076 billion.

The forum has cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs10.963883 billion while adding the Sindh Component the project was already approved by the ECNEC. The National Food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project. The key objectives of the project include to increase phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz canola, sunflower, and sesame; to enhance export potential of sesame seed and to encourage oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs and machinery and appreciation awards and to encourage solvent industry to procure farmers produces at competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas. The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments/organizations, therefore, the management/administrative/financial structure prevailing in respective governments/executing organisation will be followed.

The Finance Division will transfer federal share directly to the assignment accounts of project executing provincial agricultural department.

Similarly, the forum in principally cleared Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project worth Rs110.7 billion with direction to rationalise the cost and present before the forum. The forum also approved three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs6.076 billion.

The Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs1.61 billion was approved by the forum. The Government of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. In January this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during inauguration ceremony of Model School at Jia Khan directed to establish Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur district and 12 other districts of Balochistan. The project cost would be shared by the federal and provincial governments of Balochistan. The establishment of this school will allow the residents of the area to receive quality education to compete with the students of the rest of the country for higher education.

