Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 05, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,241.98
High: 42,323.84
Low: 41,963.55
Net Change: 148.18
Volume (000): 99,979
Value (000): 4,931,591
Makt Cap (000) 1,524,249,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,572.82
NET CH (+) 28.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,283.32
NET CH (+) 2.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,000.38
NET CH (+) 50.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,512.84
NET CH (+) 142.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,961.25
NET CH (+) 27.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,988.51
NET CH (-) 36.89
------------------------------------
As on: 05-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments