==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,241.98 High: 42,323.84 Low: 41,963.55 Net Change: 148.18 Volume (000): 99,979 Value (000): 4,931,591 Makt Cap (000) 1,524,249,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,572.82 NET CH (+) 28.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,283.32 NET CH (+) 2.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,000.38 NET CH (+) 50.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,512.84 NET CH (+) 142.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,961.25 NET CH (+) 27.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,988.51 NET CH (-) 36.89 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-May-2023 ====================================

