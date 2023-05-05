AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai

  • Both sides discuss economic situation, outlook of country
BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 07:01pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met a delegation comprising representatives of world renowned investment companies led by JPMorgan Dubai Managing Director Imran Zaidi, a finance division statement said.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the economic situation and outlook of the country.

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

According to the statement, the delegation held a comprehensive discussion with the finance minister regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, market perception and outlook, as well as external account situations.

Dar shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging economic situation, the government is steering the economy of the country towards stability and growth.

“Pakistan is slowly but surely moving toward economic stability and it is high time to invest in Pakistan,” he said. “As finance minister, I successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government is committed to complete the present programme and fulfill all international obligations.”

JPMorgan Dubai’s Imran Zaidi briefed the finance minister on the company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world.

IMF reiterates ‘necessary financing’ condition for completion of Pakistan’s ninth review

The delegation appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence in achieving sustainable economic development.

Dar appreciated the delegation’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Dar discussed Pakistan’s economic situation and progress made on the ongoing IMF programme with Andrew Schofer, Charge’d Affaires of the Embassy of USA, who called on him.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division on Wednesday, Dar assured the US envoy that the government remains committed to completing the IMF programme.

The bailout is crucial for the South Asian economy, which has been faced with a barrage of woes with a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

